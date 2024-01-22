Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $868,000 Stock Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rathbones Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 101.7% in the second quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 3,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 15.2% in the second quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 17,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 9.7% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the second quarter worth $2,261,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 98,060.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 343,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,279,000 after acquiring an additional 343,211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $291.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $51.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $281.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $275.23. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $233.18 and a 52-week high of $316.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by ($1.01). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Public Storage had a net margin of 45.46% and a return on equity of 34.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Public Storage will post 16.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th were issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 109.99%.

Insider Activity at Public Storage

In related news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 265 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.17, for a total value of $74,775.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,674,135.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 265 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.17, for a total value of $74,775.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,021 shares in the company, valued at $3,674,135.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total value of $98,148.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,259,985.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,665 shares of company stock valued at $15,268,673 over the last ninety days. 10.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PSA. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $307.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Public Storage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Storage currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.86.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

