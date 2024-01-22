Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $899,000 Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,576 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1,175.0% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 136,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.27, for a total value of $33,036,421.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 681,792 shares in the company, valued at $165,177,747.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 593,130 shares of company stock worth $146,487,062. Company insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $253.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.05. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $210.15 and a 52 week high of $273.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $242.22 and its 200 day moving average is $249.52.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 42.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on STZ shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.24.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on STZ

Constellation Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.