Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $937,000 Stock Position in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 175.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. 96.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ON stock opened at $73.87 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 12 month low of $61.47 and a 12 month high of $111.35. The company has a market capitalization of $31.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.83.

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.05. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 33.78% and a net margin of 26.69%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ON shares. Susquehanna dropped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $106.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $122.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $120.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $120.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.08.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

