Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,547 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of CSX in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of CSX by 64.2% in the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 921 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CSX by 228.4% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. 72.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.17.

Shares of CSX opened at $34.55 on Monday. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $27.60 and a twelve month high of $35.09. The company has a market cap of $68.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.06.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. CSX had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 31.28%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

