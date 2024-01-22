Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 2,484 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 23.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,145 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter valued at about $691,000. Ossiam increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1,304.1% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 80,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,063,000 after buying an additional 74,529 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 34.7% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter worth about $290,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 175.4% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 488,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,396,000 after buying an additional 311,297 shares during the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.00.

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $68.19 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.61 and a 200 day moving average of $76.35. The stock has a market cap of $36.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.78. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $68.00 and a 12 month high of $87.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.69 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 16.63%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.07%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

