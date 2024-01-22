Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 127 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,486 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSI. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 275 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 444 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 4.7% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 887 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 6.9% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 685 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Motorola Solutions

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.27, for a total transaction of $19,842,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,105 shares in the company, valued at $18,958,793.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.27, for a total transaction of $19,842,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,105 shares in the company, valued at $18,958,793.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason J. Winkler sold 5,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.29, for a total transaction of $1,726,720.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,055,212.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,506 shares of company stock worth $23,359,370 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MSI shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $328.29.

Motorola Solutions Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE MSI opened at $326.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $251.00 and a 1-year high of $329.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $316.81 and a 200-day moving average of $296.22. The company has a market cap of $54.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.90.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.18. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 668.00%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 39.64%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

