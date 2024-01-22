Topcon (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) and Infrared Cameras (NASDAQ:MSAI) Head to Head Contrast

Topcon (OTCMKTS:TOPCF – Get Free Report) and Infrared Cameras (NASDAQ:MSAI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Topcon and Infrared Cameras, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Topcon alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Topcon 0 0 0 0 N/A Infrared Cameras 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Risk and Volatility

80.9% of Infrared Cameras shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.9% of Infrared Cameras shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Topcon has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Infrared Cameras has a beta of -0.36, indicating that its stock price is 136% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Topcon and Infrared Cameras’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Topcon 3.00% 9.52% 4.28% Infrared Cameras N/A N/A -1.77%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Topcon and Infrared Cameras’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Topcon $1.60 billion 0.73 $87.36 million $0.45 24.53 Infrared Cameras N/A N/A $40,000.00 N/A N/A

Topcon has higher revenue and earnings than Infrared Cameras.

Summary

Topcon beats Infrared Cameras on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Topcon

(Get Free Report)

Topcon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells positioning, eye care, and smart infrastructure products in Japan and internationally. The company provides total station products, including automatic tracking, motor drive, manual, industrial measurement, and imaging stations, as well as layout navigator, millimeter GPS, 3D mobile measurement system and laser scanner, data collector, theodolite, electronic level, and rotating and pipe laser products. It also offers surveying receivers, GNSS reference station systems, civil engineering and precision agriculture displays and machine control systems, agriculture weighing systems, asset management systems. In addition, the company provides 3D retinal imaging device, retinal and non-mydriatic retinal camera, non-contact type tonometer, slit lamp, surgical and specular microscope, optical axial length measuring device, ophthalmic examination data filing system, IMAGEnet, ophthalmic electronic chart system, IMAGEnet e chart, wave front analyzer, autorefractometer, visual acuity tester and chart, refraction test system, lensmeter, screenoscope, digital PD meter, and optometry lens set. The company was formerly known as Tokyo Optical Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Topcon Corporation in 1989. Topcon Corporation was incorporated in 1932 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Infrared Cameras

(Get Free Report)

Infrared Cameras Holdings, Inc. manufactures, distributes, and sells infrared camera systems for thermographic use in the United States and internationally. It offers sensor devices ranging from small to large handheld designs with built-in displays and controls, fixed-mounted pan-tilt-zoom single- and multi-sensor camera standalone systems, and mobile multi-sensor payload and gimbal systems for unmanned aerial vehicles and unmanned ground vehicles. The company also provides software and services, including training, calibration, and repairs. It serves oil and gas, distribution and logistics, manufacturing, and utility sectors. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Beaumont, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Topcon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topcon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.