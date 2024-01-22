TriCo Bancshares (TCBK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $104.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.45 million. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 26.23%. On average, analysts expect TriCo Bancshares to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TriCo Bancshares Stock Performance

TCBK opened at $39.42 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. TriCo Bancshares has a 12-month low of $28.66 and a 12-month high of $52.66.

TriCo Bancshares Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.33%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on TriCo Bancshares from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on TriCo Bancshares from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.25.

Institutional Trading of TriCo Bancshares

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 932,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,657,000 after buying an additional 120,568 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 939,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,614,000 after buying an additional 84,055 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 817,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,711,000 after buying an additional 67,917 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,418,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,770,000 after buying an additional 52,760 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 925.5% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 40,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,696,000 after buying an additional 36,807 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

See Also

