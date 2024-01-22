Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Posted by on Jan 22nd, 2024

Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCNGet Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Tricon Residential from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Tricon Residential from $11.50 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from $10.25 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform under weight” rating on shares of Tricon Residential in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th.

View Our Latest Report on Tricon Residential

Tricon Residential Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TCN opened at $11.07 on Monday. Tricon Residential has a 52 week low of $6.53 and a 52 week high of $11.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.24. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCNGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Tricon Residential had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 42.50%. The company had revenue of $124.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.09 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Tricon Residential will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Tricon Residential Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st were paid a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Tricon Residential’s payout ratio is currently 42.59%.

Institutional Trading of Tricon Residential

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Tricon Residential during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $172,610,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Tricon Residential by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,487,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,122,000 after acquiring an additional 5,320,361 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tricon Residential by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,531,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,331,000 after acquiring an additional 171,518 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Tricon Residential by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,195,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,826,000 after acquiring an additional 3,776,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Tricon Residential by 52.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,179,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483,476 shares in the last quarter. 55.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tricon Residential Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE: TCN, TSX: TCN) is an owner and operator of a growing portfolio of approximately 37,000 single-family rental homes in the U.S. Sun Belt and multi-family apartments in Canada. Our commitment to enriching the lives of our employees, residents and local communities underpins Tricon's culture and business philosophy.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN)

Receive News & Ratings for Tricon Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricon Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.