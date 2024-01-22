Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Tricon Residential from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Tricon Residential from $11.50 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from $10.25 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform under weight” rating on shares of Tricon Residential in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th.

Get Tricon Residential alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Tricon Residential

Tricon Residential Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TCN opened at $11.07 on Monday. Tricon Residential has a 52 week low of $6.53 and a 52 week high of $11.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.24. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Tricon Residential had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 42.50%. The company had revenue of $124.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.09 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Tricon Residential will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Tricon Residential Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st were paid a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Tricon Residential’s payout ratio is currently 42.59%.

Institutional Trading of Tricon Residential

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Tricon Residential during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $172,610,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Tricon Residential by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,487,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,122,000 after acquiring an additional 5,320,361 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tricon Residential by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,531,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,331,000 after acquiring an additional 171,518 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Tricon Residential by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,195,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,826,000 after acquiring an additional 3,776,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Tricon Residential by 52.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,179,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483,476 shares in the last quarter. 55.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tricon Residential Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE: TCN, TSX: TCN) is an owner and operator of a growing portfolio of approximately 37,000 single-family rental homes in the U.S. Sun Belt and multi-family apartments in Canada. Our commitment to enriching the lives of our employees, residents and local communities underpins Tricon's culture and business philosophy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tricon Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricon Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.