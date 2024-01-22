TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Free Report) by 51.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,579 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new position in TriNet Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,758,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in TriNet Group in the fourth quarter valued at $34,685,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,190,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $412,181,000 after purchasing an additional 430,430 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 991.4% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 440,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,873,000 after acquiring an additional 400,511 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in TriNet Group during the 2nd quarter worth $16,781,000. 93.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TNET. TheStreet downgraded TriNet Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on TriNet Group from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.86.

TriNet Group stock opened at $116.30 on Monday. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.32 and a 52-week high of $123.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $116.48 and a 200-day moving average of $110.91.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.50. TriNet Group had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 61.53%. The company had revenue of $348.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.27 million. As a group, analysts predict that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.89, for a total value of $300,581.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,417,146.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other TriNet Group news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,786 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.89, for a total transaction of $300,581.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,417,146.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 5,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.80, for a total transaction of $648,132.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,531,851.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,532 shares of company stock valued at $2,711,946. Insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) consulting services, employee benefit options, payroll services, and employment risk mitigation services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

