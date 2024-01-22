Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU) Receives C$51.63 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$51.63.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC cut their price objective on Trisura Group from C$55.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$40.00 price objective on Trisura Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Trisura Group from C$55.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th.

Trisura Group Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of TSE:TSU opened at C$34.86 on Friday. Trisura Group has a 12-month low of C$29.05 and a 12-month high of C$44.88. The company has a market cap of C$1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 232.40 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$33.39 and a 200 day moving average of C$32.82. The company has a current ratio of 54.49, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.19.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.64 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$730.71 million during the quarter. Trisura Group had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 2.09%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Trisura Group will post 2.6492478 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trisura Group

In other Trisura Group news, Director George Myhal bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$33.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$668,800.00. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Trisura Group Company Profile

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

