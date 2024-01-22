Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.14.

Separately, DA Davidson lowered Triumph Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 17th.

Shares of TFIN stock opened at $75.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.76 and a beta of 1.15. Triumph Financial has a 1 year low of $46.67 and a 1 year high of $81.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.94.

Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $104.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.58 million. Triumph Financial had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 10.47%. On average, research analysts predict that Triumph Financial will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Adam D. Nelson sold 10,539 shares of Triumph Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.53, for a total transaction of $743,315.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,189,956.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Triumph Financial news, EVP Adam D. Nelson sold 10,539 shares of Triumph Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.53, for a total transaction of $743,315.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,189,956.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Todd Ritterbusch sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.77, for a total value of $141,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,249.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,773 shares of company stock valued at $1,672,134. 6.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TFIN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Triumph Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Triumph Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Triumph Financial during the second quarter worth $100,000. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Triumph Financial Inc, a financial holding company, engages in the provision of payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate. The company offers depository products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial real estate loans, land loans, commercial construction and land development loans, residential real estate loans, commercial agriculture loans, and consumer loans, as well as general commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, asset-based loans, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

