Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TFC. Bank of America raised Truist Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Truist Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.45 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Truist Financial from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $39.60.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Truist Financial

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of TFC opened at $37.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $49.97 billion, a PE ratio of -34.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.87 and a 200-day moving average of $31.74. Truist Financial has a one year low of $25.56 and a one year high of $53.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.64% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Truist Financial will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -192.59%.

Institutional Trading of Truist Financial

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edmp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 77,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 11,458 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 19.2% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 113,783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after buying an additional 18,337 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Truist Financial by 1.1% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 116,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in Truist Financial by 6.3% during the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,544,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,189,000 after acquiring an additional 91,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 15.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 226,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,866,000 after acquiring an additional 31,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.