Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Stake Lessened by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lowered its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 306.8% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the third quarter worth $39,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 239.7% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the first quarter worth $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.60.

Tyson Foods Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE TSN opened at $53.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.27. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.94 and a twelve month high of $74.07. The stock has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a PE ratio of -28.10, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.81.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 2.51%. The business had revenue of $13.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Tyson Foods

In other Tyson Foods news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 133,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total transaction of $6,152,066.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,739,150 shares in the company, valued at $126,439,164. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

