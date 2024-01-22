Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) Expected to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $1.76 Per Share

Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ubiquiti in a report issued on Thursday, January 18th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will earn $1.76 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.75. The consensus estimate for Ubiquiti’s current full-year earnings is $7.52 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ubiquiti’s FY2026 earnings at $8.57 EPS.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($1.12). Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 263.22% and a net margin of 21.11%. The company had revenue of $463.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.89 million.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on UI. BWS Financial decreased their price target on Ubiquiti from $375.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com raised Ubiquiti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th.

Ubiquiti Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of UI stock opened at $125.48 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.78. Ubiquiti has a fifty-two week low of $103.00 and a fifty-two week high of $303.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 1.30.

Ubiquiti Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Ubiquiti’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.04%.

Institutional Trading of Ubiquiti

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 201.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ubiquiti by 100.0% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 294.1% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 70.1% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 239.3% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Ubiquiti Company Profile

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, door access systems, and other WLAN products.

