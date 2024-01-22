Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) versus LDK Solar (OTCMKTS:LDKYQ) Financial Survey

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) and LDK Solar (OTCMKTS:LDKYQ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Ultra Clean has a beta of 2.09, indicating that its share price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LDK Solar has a beta of 6.17, indicating that its share price is 517% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Ultra Clean and LDK Solar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ultra Clean 0.03% 5.31% 2.59% LDK Solar N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ultra Clean 0 0 3 0 3.00 LDK Solar 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Ultra Clean and LDK Solar, as reported by MarketBeat.

Ultra Clean presently has a consensus price target of $48.33, suggesting a potential upside of 29.82%. Given Ultra Clean’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Ultra Clean is more favorable than LDK Solar.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ultra Clean and LDK Solar’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ultra Clean $2.37 billion 0.70 $40.40 million N/A N/A LDK Solar N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Ultra Clean has higher revenue and earnings than LDK Solar.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.6% of Ultra Clean shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Ultra Clean shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Ultra Clean beats LDK Solar on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ultra Clean

(Get Free Report)

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system. It also offers various industrial and automation production equipment; fluid delivery systems consist of one or more chemical delivery units, including PFA tubing, filters, flow controllers, regulators, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system; precision robotic systems; top-plate assemblies; frame assemblies; process modules, a subsystem of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and other high-level assemblies. In addition, the company provides tool chamber parts cleaning and coating services; micro-contamination analysis services for tool parts, wafers and depositions, chemicals, cleanroom materials, deionized water, and airborne molecular contamination; and analytical verification services for process tool chamber part cleaning. It primarily serves original equipment manufacturing customers in the semiconductor capital equipment and semiconductor integrated device manufacturing industries, as well as display, consumer, medical, energy, industrial, and research equipment industries. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.

About LDK Solar

(Get Free Report)

LDK Solar Co., Ltd., through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets photovoltaic (PV) products in the People's Republic of China, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and North America. The company operates through two segments, Polysilicon and Other PV Products. It produces and sells solar-grade and electronic-grade polysilicon. The company also manufactures and sells multicrystalline and monocrystalline solar wafers to manufacturers of solar cells and solar modules; and PV cells and PV modules. In addition, it provides solar module processing services; designs and develops solar farm projects, as well as offers related engineering, procurement, and construction services for solar farm projects; and sells silicon materials, which include ingots and polysilicon scraps. LDK Solar CO., Ltd. was founded in 2005 and is based in Xinyu, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.