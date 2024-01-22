Univest Financial (UVSP) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 24th. Analysts expect Univest Financial to post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 18.45%. The business had revenue of $72.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.54 million. On average, analysts expect Univest Financial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Univest Financial Price Performance

UVSP stock opened at $20.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $598.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.82. Univest Financial has a 52-week low of $16.10 and a 52-week high of $29.05.

Univest Financial Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.46%.

Several research analysts have commented on UVSP shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Univest Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Univest Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Univest Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Univest Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th.

Institutional Trading of Univest Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Univest Financial by 0.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,426,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,943,000 after acquiring an additional 30,972 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Univest Financial by 1.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,211,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,499,000 after purchasing an additional 27,162 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Univest Financial by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,517,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,617,000 after purchasing an additional 30,579 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Univest Financial by 2.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,335,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,733,000 after purchasing an additional 32,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Univest Financial by 3.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 864,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,633,000 after purchasing an additional 31,217 shares in the last quarter. 73.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Univest Financial

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

Featured Stories

