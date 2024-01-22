Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Shares Sold by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC reduced its stake in Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 434,067 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,745 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Upland Software were worth $2,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UPLD. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Upland Software by 110.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,390,267 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256,281 shares during the period. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Upland Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,271,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Upland Software by 4,599.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 754,080 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,376,000 after purchasing an additional 738,035 shares during the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Upland Software by 75.6% during the second quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,603,584 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,773,000 after purchasing an additional 690,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Upland Software by 101.2% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,287,902 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after purchasing an additional 647,709 shares during the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UPLD stock opened at $4.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39. Upland Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.42 and a 12 month high of $9.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.00.

Upland Software ( NASDAQ:UPLD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $74.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.18 million. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 61.26% and a positive return on equity of 13.65%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Upland Software, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

UPLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Roth Mkm lowered shares of Upland Software from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of Upland Software from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Upland Software currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.88.

In related news, insider Dan Doman sold 13,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $67,180.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 199,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,939.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

