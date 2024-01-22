Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) Holdings Boosted by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 396,031 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,375 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Vaxcyte were worth $20,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 2,077.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Vaxcyte during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Vaxcyte by 2.1% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 42,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Vaxcyte by 26.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Vaxcyte by 9.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter.

Vaxcyte Stock Performance

Vaxcyte stock opened at $60.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.13 and a beta of 0.92. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.11 and a 1 year high of $65.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Vaxcyte ( NASDAQ:PCVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.07). As a group, equities analysts predict that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vaxcyte news, SVP Mikhail Eydelman sold 10,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $565,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,477.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Vaxcyte news, SVP Mikhail Eydelman sold 10,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $565,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,477.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Grant Pickering sold 2,618 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total transaction of $123,805.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,903 shares in the company, valued at $7,278,072.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 89,901 shares of company stock worth $5,163,073. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PCVX shares. Mizuho started coverage on Vaxcyte in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Vaxcyte from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Vaxcyte currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.40.

Vaxcyte Company Profile

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against these emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

