Venturi Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,294 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHEL. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Shell during the first quarter worth about $443,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Shell during the first quarter worth about $3,322,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Shell during the first quarter worth about $1,018,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Shell during the first quarter worth about $791,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Shell during the first quarter worth about $2,090,000. 9.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BNP Paribas cut shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shell currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,031.33.

Shell Price Performance

SHEL opened at $61.11 on Monday. Shell plc has a one year low of $52.47 and a one year high of $68.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.62.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.01. Shell had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $78.01 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shell Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.662 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.40%.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

