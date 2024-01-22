Venturi Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 9,796 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 98.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,981 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 18.75% of the company’s stock.
Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Stock Performance
NUV opened at $8.54 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.44. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.86 and a twelve month high of $9.22.
Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Cuts Dividend
Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Profile
Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.
