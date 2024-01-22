Verus Financial Partners Inc. Acquires 400 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Verus Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,415 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 0.2% of Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 112,158.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 150,187,424 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $36,017,948,000 after purchasing an additional 150,053,637 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $20,700,525,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 35,465.9% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,611,140 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $66,852,000 after purchasing an additional 20,553,188 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,417,954 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $28,638,815,000 after purchasing an additional 14,652,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 348.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 11,998,927 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $894,426,000 after purchasing an additional 9,324,182 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on MSFT. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Microsoft from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on Microsoft from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $405.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 20th. China Renaissance began coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $466.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $403.16.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $398.67 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.96 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.59, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $376.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $347.65. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $230.90 and a 12-month high of $398.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $56.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.52 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. Analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total transaction of $9,107,289.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,807,809. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

