Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Via Renewables Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of VIA opened at $10.66 on Friday. Via Renewables has a twelve month low of $5.22 and a twelve month high of $36.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.50 and a 200-day moving average of $8.35.
Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter. Via Renewables had a net margin of 1.37% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The business had revenue of $110.24 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Via Renewables
About Via Renewables
Via Renewables, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The Retail Electricity segment engages in the transmission and sale of electricity to residential and commercial customers.
