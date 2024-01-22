Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Via Renewables Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of VIA opened at $10.66 on Friday. Via Renewables has a twelve month low of $5.22 and a twelve month high of $36.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.50 and a 200-day moving average of $8.35.

Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter. Via Renewables had a net margin of 1.37% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The business had revenue of $110.24 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Via Renewables

About Via Renewables

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Via Renewables by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 877,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,230,000 after buying an additional 9,764 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Via Renewables by 52.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 832,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,863,000 after purchasing an additional 285,232 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Via Renewables by 2.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 373,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 10,414 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Via Renewables by 4.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 270,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 11,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Via Renewables by 7.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 267,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 17,626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Via Renewables, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The Retail Electricity segment engages in the transmission and sale of electricity to residential and commercial customers.

Featured Articles

