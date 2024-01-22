Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 244 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,581 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its stake in Home Depot by 0.3% during the second quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 8,966 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,785,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% during the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 7,151 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.6% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 5,198 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 7.7% during the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% during the second quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 6,527 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $362.41 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $334.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $319.76. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.26 and a 52-week high of $362.96. The firm has a market cap of $360.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $37.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.59 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.24 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total value of $38,997.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,858,334.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,114 shares of company stock valued at $966,456 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Barclays upgraded Home Depot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $325.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Wedbush upgraded Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $330.00 to $380.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $311.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $351.31.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

