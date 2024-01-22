Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Stock Position Cut by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lessened its stake in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Free Report) by 38.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,343 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 24,257 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vicor were worth $2,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Vicor by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,477,074 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $116,274,000 after buying an additional 11,706 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vicor by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,140,612 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $151,020,000 after purchasing an additional 40,996 shares in the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vicor by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 2,062,437 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $111,372,000 after purchasing an additional 126,195 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Vicor by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,625,517 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $114,680,000 after purchasing an additional 563,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vicor by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,312,499 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $92,596,000 after purchasing an additional 12,892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vicor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th.

NASDAQ VICR opened at $37.13 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47 and a beta of 1.49. Vicor Co. has a 52-week low of $35.48 and a 52-week high of $98.38.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $107.84 million during the quarter. Vicor had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 10.73%.

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

