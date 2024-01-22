Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Shares Acquired by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,750 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.11% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $4,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 170.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 49.8% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1,227.7% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1,588.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 32.2% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VNO opened at $27.35 on Monday. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $12.31 and a 1 year high of $32.21. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.54 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a current ratio of 4.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -59.41%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VNO. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. TheStreet upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vornado Realty Trust has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $23.78.

In other news, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $560,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,380,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,740,078.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael D. Fascitelli sold 262,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.54, for a total value of $7,767,395.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,306,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,595,368.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $560,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,380,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,740,078.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

