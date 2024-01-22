W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Shares Acquired by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 47.6% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 7,615 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 120.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 6,614 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in W. R. Berkley by 55.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 4,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded W. R. Berkley from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of W. R. Berkley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $79.00 target price (up from $69.00) on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.67.

W. R. Berkley Stock Up 1.3 %

W. R. Berkley stock opened at $75.32 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. W. R. Berkley Co. has a one year low of $55.50 and a one year high of $75.53.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 18.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

W. R. Berkley Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 8.87%.

W. R. Berkley Profile

(Free Report)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.