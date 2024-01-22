W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,097 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 12,340 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 5.5% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,449 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the second quarter valued at $9,772,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 0.3% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 94,643 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,637,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 2.5% in the second quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 27,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 3.2% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 89,913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares during the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WRB stock opened at $75.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12-month low of $55.50 and a 12-month high of $75.53. The stock has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.56 and its 200 day moving average is $66.21.

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 11.45%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. W. R. Berkley’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.87%.

WRB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of W. R. Berkley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of W. R. Berkley from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $79.00 target price (up from $69.00) on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.67.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

