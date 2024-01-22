Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Shares Bought by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. raised its position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,273 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $1,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Watsco by 105,561.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,494,050 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $372,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,636 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Watsco during the 4th quarter valued at $69,643,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Watsco by 1,635.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 254,805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,202,000 after acquiring an additional 240,122 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in shares of Watsco during the 1st quarter valued at $50,014,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Watsco by 166.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 198,818 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,843,000 after acquiring an additional 124,309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Watsco from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Watsco in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $387.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Watsco from $340.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Watsco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $392.67.

Watsco stock opened at $400.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Watsco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $261.25 and a fifty-two week high of $433.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $405.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $378.31.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The construction company reported $4.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.03 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $2.45 per share. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.69%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

