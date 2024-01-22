Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $2.30 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair cut their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for Watsco in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 18th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $2.30 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.66. The consensus estimate for Watsco’s current full-year earnings is $14.09 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Watsco’s Q1 2024 earnings at $3.06 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $5.11 EPS.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The construction company reported $4.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.07. Watsco had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stephens raised their target price on Watsco from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Watsco from $340.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Watsco in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $387.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $392.67.

Watsco stock opened at $400.20 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $405.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $378.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 3.08. The stock has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.89. Watsco has a one year low of $261.25 and a one year high of $433.19.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 4,345.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,556 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Watsco by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 267 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Watsco by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Watsco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,530,000. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Watsco by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a $2.45 dividend. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.69%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

