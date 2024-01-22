Wayfinding Financial LLC Increases Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Wayfinding Financial LLC raised its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,055 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for 0.9% of Wayfinding Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Wayfinding Financial LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PG. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 632.0% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. 63.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $103,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,761,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 1,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $280,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,665,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $103,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,742 shares in the company, valued at $1,761,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,041 shares of company stock worth $11,648,648 in the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.35.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of PG opened at $147.57 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $347.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.45. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $135.83 and a 52-week high of $158.38.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.04%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

