Wayfinding Financial LLC Increases Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Wayfinding Financial LLC raised its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,055 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for 0.9% of Wayfinding Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Wayfinding Financial LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PG. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 632.0% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. 63.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $103,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,761,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 1,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $280,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,665,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $103,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,742 shares in the company, valued at $1,761,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,041 shares of company stock worth $11,648,648 in the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Procter & Gamble Stock Performance
Shares of PG opened at $147.57 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $347.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.45. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $135.83 and a 52-week high of $158.38.
Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.04%.
Procter & Gamble Profile
The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.
