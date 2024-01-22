Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $1.40 Million Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC cut its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KMX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,730,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of CarMax by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,548,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,400,000 after acquiring an additional 805,438 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of CarMax by 119.1% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 769,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,447,000 after acquiring an additional 418,078 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CarMax by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,510,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,468,000 after acquiring an additional 324,931 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CarMax by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,690,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,790,000 after acquiring an additional 303,973 shares during the period.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KMX shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of CarMax from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of CarMax from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of CarMax from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of CarMax from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CarMax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.40.

In other CarMax news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.56, for a total value of $775,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,525 shares in the company, valued at $118,279. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William D. Nash sold 102,775 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total transaction of $7,717,374.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,304,446.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 10,000 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.56, for a total value of $775,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,279. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

KMX stock opened at $69.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.14. The company has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.53. CarMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.76 and a twelve month high of $87.50.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 1.87%. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

