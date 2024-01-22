WealthShield Partners LLC Has $5.91 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,510 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,320 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 0.9% of WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,140 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,831,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 25,137 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,195,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 464,839 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $59,090,000 after buying an additional 4,105 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 13,188 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,676,000 after buying an additional 3,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal Advantage Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 28,840 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,666,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

AMZN opened at $155.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 trillion, a P/E ratio of 80.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.16. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.12 and a 12 month high of $157.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $143.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.53 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Amazon.com from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.98.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $69,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,319,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $69,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,319,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total transaction of $535,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,316 shares in the company, valued at $69,443,977.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,329 shares of company stock valued at $9,336,883 in the last three months. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

