Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD) Shares Sold by EFG Asset Management North America Corp.

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. reduced its holdings in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,492 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Weatherford International were worth $1,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Weatherford International by 205.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 139,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,647,000 after purchasing an additional 93,829 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Weatherford International by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Weatherford International by 2,131.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 27,563 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Weatherford International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,182,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,361,000 after purchasing an additional 19,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Weatherford International by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 476,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,873,000 after purchasing an additional 194,685 shares in the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Weatherford International alerts:

Insider Activity at Weatherford International

In related news, EVP Joseph H. Mongrain sold 17,071 shares of Weatherford International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.91, for a total value of $1,534,853.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,483 shares in the company, valued at $2,740,726.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on WFRD. Raymond James raised their price objective on Weatherford International from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Weatherford International from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet raised Weatherford International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Bank of America began coverage on Weatherford International in a research report on Friday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Weatherford International from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Weatherford International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on WFRD

Weatherford International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WFRD opened at $95.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. Weatherford International plc has a 52 week low of $51.46 and a 52 week high of $102.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.65.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.51. Weatherford International had a return on equity of 55.83% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Weatherford International plc will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

Weatherford International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Weatherford International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weatherford International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.