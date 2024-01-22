Wells Fargo & Company Raises Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Price Target to $29.00

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 18.47% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lowered Ally Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Barclays upped their price target on Ally Financial from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Shares of NYSE ALLY opened at $35.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.63. Ally Financial has a 1-year low of $21.58 and a 1-year high of $35.88.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. Ally Financial had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ally Financial will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALLY. Sessa Capital IM L.P. boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 426.5% in the 1st quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 9,493,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,979,000 after purchasing an additional 7,689,915 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Ally Financial by 195.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,058,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,137,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005,417 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 233.9% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,118,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884,833 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 424.2% during the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,446,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancient Art L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $41,429,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

