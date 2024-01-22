Wells Fargo & Company Raises Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Price Target to $250.00

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.20% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $218.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on Tractor Supply from $224.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $239.00 price target for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $207.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.83.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Shares of TSCO opened at $231.06 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.47. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $185.00 and a 52-week high of $251.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.81.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.06. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.43% and a net margin of 7.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Tractor Supply

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 8.1% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,979 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in Tractor Supply by 21.1% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

