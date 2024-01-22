West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Bought by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,514 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor OS LLC raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 384 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 970 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 286 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Insider Transactions at West Pharmaceutical Services

In other news, CAO Chad Winters sold 1,013 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total value of $353,537.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,230. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Chad Winters sold 1,013 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total value of $353,537.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,230. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.37, for a total value of $383,620.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,548.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Stephens dropped their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th.

View Our Latest Analysis on West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WST opened at $342.74 on Monday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $253.43 and a 1-year high of $415.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $349.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $367.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.36 billion, a PE ratio of 46.25, a P/E/G ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.05.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.30. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 19.11%. The firm had revenue of $747.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.31 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 10.80%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

(Free Report)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.