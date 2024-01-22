Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the three analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.50.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WNEB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Western New England Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Hovde Group downgraded Western New England Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Western New England Bancorp from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Western New England Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

NASDAQ WNEB opened at $8.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $192.78 million, a P/E ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.59. Western New England Bancorp has a one year low of $5.58 and a one year high of $10.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.21.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $20.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.15 million. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 19.32%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Western New England Bancorp will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Western New England Bancorp’s payout ratio is 28.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WNEB. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 24,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 81,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 20,025 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 2.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 990,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,428,000 after acquiring an additional 27,888 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 14.2% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 14.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 53,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 6,671 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, commercial checking, business, nonprofit and municipal checking, savings, money market and sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyer's trust accounts.

