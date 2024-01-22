Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Position Increased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $3,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,269,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $283,955,000 after purchasing an additional 15,078 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,438,157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $179,971,000 after acquiring an additional 53,754 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 24.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,408,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $204,292,000 after acquiring an additional 273,424 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,142,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $142,944,000 after acquiring an additional 35,315 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 951,820 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $119,105,000 after acquiring an additional 9,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WSM. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $127.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Wedbush raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $175.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.75.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.92, for a total transaction of $4,038,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 525,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,110,777.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Marta Benson sold 5,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.86, for a total value of $961,193.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,739,815.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.92, for a total value of $4,038,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 525,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,110,777.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,319 shares of company stock worth $8,438,892. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WSM opened at $206.42 on Monday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.44 and a twelve month high of $209.27. The company has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $193.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.11.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 59.65% and a net margin of 11.99%. As a group, research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 14.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is presently 24.98%.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

