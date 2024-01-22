Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,430 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,255 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Woodward were worth $2,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WWD. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of Woodward by 11.9% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Woodward in the second quarter worth $8,876,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Woodward by 98.7% in the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 69,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,458,000 after purchasing an additional 34,570 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Woodward by 2.7% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 277,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,045,000 after purchasing an additional 7,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandler Capital Management acquired a new stake in Woodward in the second quarter valued at $6,540,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Woodward alerts:

Woodward Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ WWD opened at $136.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 36.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.41. Woodward, Inc. has a one year low of $88.30 and a one year high of $140.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Woodward Announces Dividend

Woodward ( NASDAQ:WWD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $777.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.40 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 7.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. Woodward’s payout ratio is presently 23.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WWD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on Woodward from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Woodward in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Woodward in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Woodward from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Woodward

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Randall Hobbs sold 404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.60, for a total transaction of $53,974.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,057,691.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Woodward news, insider Randall Hobbs sold 404 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.60, for a total value of $53,974.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,057,691.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John D. Cohn sold 2,500 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total value of $341,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,802,276.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Woodward Profile

(Free Report)

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.