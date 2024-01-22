Woodward (WWD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter. Woodward has set its FY24 guidance at $4.70-5.15 EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $777.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.40 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 7.97%. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts expect Woodward to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Woodward Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:WWD opened at $136.22 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 36.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Woodward has a 52-week low of $88.30 and a 52-week high of $140.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.83.

Woodward Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.34%.

In other news, insider Randall Hobbs sold 404 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.60, for a total transaction of $53,974.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,057,691.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John D. Cohn sold 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total value of $341,225.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,531 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,802,276.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Woodward

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in Woodward by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 16,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 6,046 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Woodward by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 992,732 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,357,000 after acquiring an additional 71,013 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Woodward by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Woodward by 594.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 13,886 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Woodward by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 50,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,235,000 after acquiring an additional 5,430 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WWD shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Woodward in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Woodward from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Woodward from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Woodward from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.00.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

