Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $123.25.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WYNN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Macquarie raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $94.23 on Monday. Wynn Resorts has a 12 month low of $81.65 and a 12 month high of $117.86. The firm has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,178.02 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.32 and its 200-day moving average is $94.28.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The casino operator reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.20. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 0.58% and a negative return on equity of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.20) earnings per share. Wynn Resorts’s revenue was up 87.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Wynn Resorts will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,250.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wynn Resorts

In other Wynn Resorts news, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 11,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $1,090,822.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 264,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,227,705.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Wynn Resorts news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 4,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $398,186.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,062,957.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 11,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $1,090,822.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,227,705.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,250 shares of company stock worth $4,495,661 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wynn Resorts

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 66.7% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 250 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 4.3% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,493 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 2.2% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 6.7% during the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 3.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,240 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

About Wynn Resorts

(Get Free Report

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.