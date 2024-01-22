Yangarra Resources Ltd. (TSE:YGR) Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (TSE:YGR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets decreased their FY2024 EPS estimates for Yangarra Resources in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 17th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now expects that the oil and gas exploration company will earn $0.51 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.65. Atb Cap Markets currently has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Yangarra Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.65 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Yangarra Resources’ FY2025 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C($0.02). Yangarra Resources had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 33.73%. The company had revenue of C$45.41 million for the quarter.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on YGR. ATB Capital lowered shares of Yangarra Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$3.00 to C$2.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$4.00 to C$2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th.

Shares of YGR stock opened at C$1.14 on Monday. Yangarra Resources has a 1 year low of C$1.14 and a 1 year high of C$2.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$1.32 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of C$108.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.81.

In other news, Director Gordon Bowerman bought 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.55 per share, with a total value of C$26,350.00. Insiders have acquired 47,100 shares of company stock worth $71,947 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. The company focuses on the Cardium in Central Alberta. It also focuses on the Western Canadian Sedimentary basin. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

