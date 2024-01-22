Yousif Capital Management LLC Acquires 750 Shares of ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,234 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ESAB were worth $1,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ESAB by 6.0% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of ESAB by 87.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of ESAB by 5.5% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of ESAB by 3.2% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 458,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,192,000 after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in ESAB by 6.4% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on ESAB in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on ESAB from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on ESAB from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on ESAB from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.38.

ESAB Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE ESAB opened at $87.34 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. ESAB Co. has a 52 week low of $52.78 and a 52 week high of $87.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.50.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.16. ESAB had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $681.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that ESAB Co. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

ESAB Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. ESAB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.80%.

Insider Activity at ESAB

In related news, Director Rhonda L. Jordan sold 539 shares of ESAB stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.39, for a total transaction of $39,018.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Olivier Biebuyck sold 571 shares of ESAB stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.99, for a total transaction of $42,819.29. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,010.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rhonda L. Jordan sold 539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.39, for a total value of $39,018.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,265 shares of company stock valued at $1,154,481. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About ESAB

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding; and control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

