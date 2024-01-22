Yousif Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Free Report) by 19.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,440 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $1,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the second quarter worth about $806,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the third quarter worth about $2,128,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the third quarter worth about $2,695,000. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the third quarter worth about $16,172,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 476,726.7% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 410,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,299,000 after purchasing an additional 409,985 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CAR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avis Budget Group

In other news, EVP Izilda P. Martins sold 3,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.86, for a total value of $773,647.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,141,459.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Izilda P. Martins sold 3,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.86, for a total value of $773,647.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,141,459.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph A. Ferraro sold 18,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.41, for a total transaction of $3,607,268.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,405 shares in the company, valued at $42,483,111.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Avis Budget Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:CAR opened at $164.19 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 2.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $180.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.72. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $156.74 and a 1-year high of $251.26.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $16.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.54 by $2.24. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 14.95% and a negative return on equity of 559.82%. Avis Budget Group’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $21.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 40.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avis Budget Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $10.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 415 dealer-operated and 390 company-operated locations that serve the light commercial and consumer sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.