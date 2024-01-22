Yousif Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,260 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $2,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FLO. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 46.4% during the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 12.2% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. First Manhattan CO. LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 1,475.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the fourth quarter worth $132,000. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Flowers Foods

In related news, CFO R Steve Kinsey bought 1,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.46 per share, with a total value of $39,978.80. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 399,520 shares in the company, valued at $8,973,219.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Flowers Foods news, CFO R Steve Kinsey acquired 1,780 shares of Flowers Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.46 per share, for a total transaction of $39,978.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 399,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,973,219.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryals Mcmullian acquired 9,100 shares of Flowers Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.99 per share, with a total value of $200,109.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 849,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,670,125.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Flowers Foods Stock Down 0.7 %

FLO stock opened at $22.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.64 and a fifty-two week high of $29.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 34.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.41.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 18.27%. Flowers Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Flowers Foods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is 143.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FLO. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Flowers Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Flowers Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FLO

Flowers Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.