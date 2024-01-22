Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $1.85 Million Position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,049 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,295 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Masimo were worth $1,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Masimo during the second quarter worth $451,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Masimo by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Masimo alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Masimo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Masimo from $110.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

Masimo Stock Performance

Masimo stock opened at $125.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Masimo Co. has a 12-month low of $75.22 and a 12-month high of $198.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.22 and a beta of 1.00.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $478.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.73 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 4.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masimo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and O3 regional oximetry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.