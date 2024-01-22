Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $1.95 Million Stake in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 208,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,195 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $1,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,615,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,116,000 after purchasing an additional 886,117 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 5.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 49,239,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749,573 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 4.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,275,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999,312 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 1.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,207,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,897,000 after purchasing an additional 284,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 29.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,883,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,859,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Equitrans Midstream from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. TheStreet raised Equitrans Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.42.

Equitrans Midstream Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE ETRN opened at $10.35 on Monday. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.12. Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 25.29% and a net margin of 26.09%. The company had revenue of $338.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.49 million. Research analysts forecast that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Equitrans Midstream Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.19%.

About Equitrans Midstream

(Free Report)

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The company operates dry gas gathering systems of high-pressure gathering lines; FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage systems; and water pipelines and other facilities that deliver fresh water from local municipal water authorities, the Monongahela River, the Ohio River, local reservoirs, and several regional waterways.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.