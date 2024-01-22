Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $2.03 Million Stake in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $2,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $354,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 55.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 9,357 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 648,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,827,000 after buying an additional 13,293 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 11.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 261,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,602,000 after buying an additional 26,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 97.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at MACOM Technology Solutions

In other news, Director John L. Ocampo sold 205,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total transaction of $16,832,921.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,583.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.36, for a total transaction of $205,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,407 shares in the company, valued at $3,080,840.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Ocampo sold 205,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total transaction of $16,832,921.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,012 shares in the company, valued at $410,583.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 333,228 shares of company stock valued at $27,565,536. Corporate insiders own 22.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTSI opened at $90.31 on Monday. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.53 and a 52 week high of $96.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a current ratio of 9.11. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 70.56, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.31.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The firm had revenue of $150.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.70 million. Analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MTSI shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.82.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

