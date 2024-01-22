Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $2 Million Stock Holdings in Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,670 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Light & Wonder were worth $1,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,018,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder during the 3rd quarter valued at $632,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder during the 3rd quarter valued at $315,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder during the 3rd quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder during the 3rd quarter valued at $836,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Vanja Kalabic sold 588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.36, for a total value of $50,779.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,127.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Light & Wonder Stock Performance

LNW opened at $81.89 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.02. Light & Wonder, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.77 and a 1 year high of $89.02. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.66 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.39. Light & Wonder had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $731.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.92 million. Equities analysts expect that Light & Wonder, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on LNW shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Light & Wonder from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Light & Wonder from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Light & Wonder from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Light & Wonder in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Light & Wonder from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Light & Wonder currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.40.

Light & Wonder Company Profile

Light & Wonder, Inc operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to core and non-core system solutions, and other applications and tools.

